Shell plc (LON:SHEL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shell plc (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,066.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Shell from GBX 3,600 to GBX 3,200 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 to GBX 3,200 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Shell from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,200 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,850 price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 to GBX 3,250 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd.

Get Shell alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shell

Shell Stock Up 0.6%

Shell Company Profile

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,983.50 on Tuesday. Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 2,269.92 and a twelve month high of GBX 2,991.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,755.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,741.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £168.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.51.

(Get Free Report)

Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies. Shell’s strategy is to deliver more value with less emissions as we work to become a net-zero emissions business by 2050.

As we navigate the energy transition through the next decade, we will leverage our global footprint, the trust in our brand, and our innovation and technology capabilities to be the energy company that customers and countries choose to be their partner. We are positioning Shell to become the investment case and partner of choice through the energy transition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.