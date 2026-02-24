Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Stock Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.94 and traded as high as $59.59. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust shares last traded at $59.41, with a volume of 102,653 shares traded.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $493.10 million, a PE ratio of -117.92 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.19.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the third quarter worth $81,000.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. The Trust holds Japanese Yen and, from time to time, issues Baskets in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with redemptions of Baskets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.