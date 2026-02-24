Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Truxton Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.31 and traded as low as $85.26. Truxton shares last traded at $85.26, with a volume of 473 shares.

Truxton Stock Down 1.4%

The stock has a market capitalization of $244.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.79.

Get Truxton alerts:

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.41 million during the quarter.

Truxton Company Profile

Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides lending products, such as residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans, operating lines of credit, and loans to individual.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truxton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truxton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.