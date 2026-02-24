JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $339.7273.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JPM. Daiwa Securities Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $345.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $334.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total value of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,216,535.33. The trade was a 10.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at $34,174,893.69. This represents a 31.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,364,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,695,000 after buying an additional 29,844 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,232,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,212,000 after purchasing an additional 126,742 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.1% in the third quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 25,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% in the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $534,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $297.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $314.60 and its 200-day moving average is $308.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.98 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

