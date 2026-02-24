Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Enova International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enova International in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $191.00 target price on shares of Enova International in a research report on Thursday, January 29th.

In other news, Director James A. Gray sold 19,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total value of $3,440,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Tebbe sold 20,000 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total value of $3,444,800.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,019 shares of company stock worth $22,151,701. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enova International by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Enova International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Enova International by 174.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Enova International by 3.3% during the third quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 5,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Enova International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enova International stock opened at $136.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.02. Enova International has a 12-month low of $79.41 and a 12-month high of $176.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 19.29, a current ratio of 9.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.59 million. Enova International had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 25.31%. Enova International’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enova International will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Enova International declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc (NYSE: ENVA) is a Chicago-based financial services company specializing in online lending solutions. Since its founding in 2004, Enova has leveraged proprietary data analytics and technology platforms to underwrite and deliver short-term consumer loans, lines of credit and installment loans. Through its flagship consumer brand NetCredit, Enova provides flexible credit options designed to serve a wide range of borrowers, including those with limited or non-traditional credit histories.

In addition to its U.S.

