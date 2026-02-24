Profusa (PFSA) and The Competition Critical Contrast

Profusa (NASDAQ:PFSA – Get Free Report) is one of 29 public companies in the “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Profusa to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.8% of Profusa shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of Profusa shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Profusa alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Profusa has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profusa’s peers have a beta of 1.76, meaning that their average share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Profusa N/A N/A -880.32% Profusa Competitors -672.41% -133.75% -59.01%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Profusa and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Profusa and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Profusa 1 0 0 0 1.00 Profusa Competitors 77 78 158 6 2.29

As a group, “Surgical, Medical, And Dental Instruments And Supplies” companies have a potential upside of 36.23%. Given Profusa’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Profusa has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Profusa and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Profusa N/A -$8.71 million -0.01 Profusa Competitors $58.68 million -$32.15 million 4.38

Profusa’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Profusa. Profusa is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Profusa peers beat Profusa on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Profusa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. NorthView Acquisition Corporation is a subsidiary of NorthView Sponsor I, LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Profusa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profusa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.