Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) is projected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to post earnings of $1.70 per share and revenue of $5.5347 billion for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 7:30 AM ET.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $99.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.72. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $53.62 and a 1 year high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $91.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 50.25%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 12,756,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,156,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,495 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,800,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $986,173,000 after buying an additional 4,419,968 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,897,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $808,281,000 after buying an additional 1,720,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,988,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,030,000 after buying an additional 1,412,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,165,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $286,888,000 after acquiring an additional 21,992 shares during the period. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM), commonly known as CIBC, is a major Canadian financial institution headquartered in Toronto. Formed in 1961 through the merger of the Canadian Bank of Commerce and the Imperial Bank of Canada, CIBC is one of Canada’s largest banks and provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

CIBC’s activities span personal and business banking, wealth management, capital markets and corporate banking.

