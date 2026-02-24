Elastic (ESTC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Elastic to post earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $438.3680 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Elastic Stock Down 8.5%

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $53.19 on Tuesday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $52.73 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.91 and a 200-day moving average of $78.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.64, a P/E/G ratio of 236.42 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Elastic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elastic news, insider Ken Exner sold 6,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $491,127.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 227,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,039,201.90. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $341,627.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 4,359,228 shares in the company, valued at $327,160,061.40. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 61,828 shares of company stock valued at $4,641,010 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1,788.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Elastic by 372.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Elastic from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Elastic from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Elastic from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elastic from $113.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ESTC

About Elastic

(Get Free Report)

Elastic N.V. operates as a search and analytics company, offering a suite of open source and subscription-based solutions for search, observability and security use cases. Its flagship product, Elasticsearch, enables fast and scalable full-text search and analytics across large volumes of structured and unstructured data. Complementary tools such as Kibana provide visualization capabilities, while Beats and Logstash serve as lightweight data shippers and data processing pipelines, respectively.

The company was founded in 2012 by Shay Banon, who serves as chief technology officer, and Steven Schuurman.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.