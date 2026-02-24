Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cabot Corporation (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.75.

CBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cabot from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cabot in a report on Monday, December 29th.

Cabot Stock Performance

NYSE CBT opened at $74.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.67. Cabot has a 52-week low of $58.33 and a 52-week high of $89.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.63.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $849.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.11 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 8.62%.The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Cabot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.500 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cabot will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Cabot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,202 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cabot by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Cabot by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Cabot by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Cabot by 1.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Founded in 1882 by Godfrey Lowell Cabot, the company has grown into a diversified manufacturer with operations across North America, Europe, Asia and Latin America. Cabot serves a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial, energy, and consumer products, supplying essential ingredients that enhance performance, durability and functionality.

The company operates two primary segments: Reinforcement Materials and Performance Materials.

