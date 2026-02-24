DENTSPLY SIRONA (XRAY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share and revenue of $926.3960 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.26 and a 200-day moving average of $12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $19.27.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently -14.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier sold 82,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $915,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 337.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Persistent Asset Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at $160,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XRAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $13.00 target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DENTSPLY SIRONA

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

Dentsply Sirona Inc (NASDAQ: XRAY) is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company’s product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.