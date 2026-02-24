Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect Royal Bank Of Canada to post earnings of $2.75 per share and revenue of $12.6044 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 14.83%.The firm had revenue of $12.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Royal Bank Of Canada to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Price Performance

RY opened at $170.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.06. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 12-month low of $106.10 and a 12-month high of $176.19. The firm has a market cap of $238.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RY. BCV Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $136,790,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,792,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 780.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,151,000 after purchasing an additional 619,547 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,283,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,291,000 after buying an additional 535,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 342.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 543,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,042,000 after buying an additional 420,595 shares in the last quarter. 45.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RY has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. TD Cowen upgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.00.

About Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) is a diversified financial services company and one of Canada’s largest banks. Founded in 1864 in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the firm is now headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. It provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional clients through a network of branches, digital platforms and international offices.

RBC operates across several principal business segments including personal and commercial banking, wealth management, insurance, investor and treasury services, capital markets, and global asset management.

