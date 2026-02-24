Solventum (SOLV) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.50 per share and revenue of $1.9613 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.
Solventum Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of NYSE SOLV opened at $72.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.19. Solventum has a 1 year low of $60.70 and a 1 year high of $88.20.
Solventum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 20th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CrossGen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Solventum in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.
Solventum Company Profile
Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration. The Medsurg segment is a provider of solutions including advanced wound care, I.V. site management, sterilization assurance, temperature management, surgical supplies, stethoscopes, and medical electrodes.
