Root (ROOT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $381.5710 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, February 25, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Root Stock Performance

Shares of ROOT stock opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $842.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 2.76. Root has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $181.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on ROOT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Root in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Root from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $75.00 target price on Root and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research upgraded Root from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Root in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Root presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Root

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Root by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 946,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,376,000 after purchasing an additional 74,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Root by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,466,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Root by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 258,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,647,000 after buying an additional 12,321 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Root by 372.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 228,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after buying an additional 180,289 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Root by 780.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,949,000 after buying an additional 195,725 shares during the period. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Root Company Profile

Root, trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker ROOT, is a Columbus, Ohio–based insurance company that leverages mobile technology and data analytics to offer personalized auto insurance policies. Founded in 2015 by Alex Timm and Dan Manges, Root set out to transform traditional underwriting by focusing on individual driving behavior rather than broad demographic factors.

The company’s core product is usage-based auto insurance, delivered through a smartphone app that monitors driving patterns such as speed, braking and phone usage behind the wheel.

