Xperi (XPER) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $114.0270 million for the quarter.

XPER opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. Xperi has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $8.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.09. The company has a market capitalization of $245.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Xperi by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 16,210 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xperi in the third quarter worth about $220,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xperi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Xperi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Xperi Corporation is a global technology company specializing in the development and licensing of semiconductor packaging, imaging and audio technologies, as well as advanced entertainment and automotive solutions. Through its IP Licensing segment, Xperi grants rights to its portfolio of more than 37,000 patents, covering innovations in wafer-level optics, memory packaging and interconnect that enable smaller, faster and more power-efficient devices. The company’s Product & Technology Solutions segment markets branded offerings such as DTS® audio, TiVo® entertainment platforms and Perceive™ imaging software for consumer electronics, mobile devices, set-top boxes and smart home products.

In the automotive arena, Xperi delivers in-vehicle audio enhancement, 360-degree camera and driver-assist imaging, high-definition radio solutions and connected car software designed to improve safety, comfort and entertainment.

