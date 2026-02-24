Dorman Products (DORM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.15 per share and revenue of $573.3760 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Dorman Products Stock Performance

Shares of DORM stock opened at $127.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.81. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.92. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $106.95 and a 12-month high of $166.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 17,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,680. This trade represents a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcknight sold 2,000 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.80, for a total value of $257,600.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,625.60. This represents a 18.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorman Products

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dorman Products by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 2.6% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,944 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Dorman Products by 0.7% in the third quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 23,406 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DORM shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.50.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc is a leading independent global supplier of automotive aftermarket parts and hardware. Headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania, the company specializes in the design, manufacture and distribution of replacement components for passenger cars, light trucks and commercial vehicles. Dorman’s offerings span both mechanical and electrical systems, providing solutions that help repair shops and retailers address wear-out and collision-related failures on domestic and import vehicles.

The company’s extensive product portfolio includes steering and suspension components, brake system parts, engine management and cooling products, exterior and body hardware, and an array of fasteners, clips and brackets.

