Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Ultrapar Participacoes to post earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $6.6436 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Ultrapar Participacoes Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE:UGP opened at $5.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.83. Ultrapar Participacoes has a 1 year low of $2.64 and a 1 year high of $5.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04.

Ultrapar Participacoes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th were given a $0.1876 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. Ultrapar Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultrapar Participacoes

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 80.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 79,524 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 10.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 70,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares in the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,832 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings cut Ultrapar Participacoes from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participacoes presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.40.

About Ultrapar Participacoes

Ultrapar Participações SA is a Brazilian diversified holding company operating in the downstream energy and chemical sectors. Its Ipiranga unit runs one of Brazil’s largest networks of fuel stations, supplying gasoline, ethanol, diesel and convenience-store products to retail and wholesale customers. Through Ultragaz, the company is a leading distributor of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), offering cylinder and bulk gas solutions for residential, commercial and industrial use across urban and rural regions.

In the specialty chemicals arena, Ultrapar controls Oxiteno, which produces surfactants and specialty chemical formulations for industries such as personal care, oil and gas, agrochemicals and coatings.

