VSE (VSEC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share and revenue of $289.5540 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

VSE Trading Down 2.4%

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $222.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 326.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. VSE has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $229.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on VSE from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $222.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of VSE in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of VSE from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of VSE from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VSE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VSE

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VSE by 34.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VSE in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in VSE by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in VSE by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 346,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,563,000 after buying an additional 32,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in VSE by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 50,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 18,220 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation (NASDAQ: VSEC) is a provider of aftermarket distribution and supply chain management services serving both government and commercial markets. The company’s solutions span a wide range of industries, with particular emphasis on defense, aerospace and transportation. VSE’s core mission is to ensure mission readiness by delivering critical parts, maintenance and technical support for equipment throughout its lifecycle.

Through its Distribution Services segment, VSE sources, markets and distributes replacement parts and components for commercial truck, bus, rail and specialty vehicle applications.

