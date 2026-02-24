Payoneer Global (PAYO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $282.7920 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.04. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PAYO. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 price objective on Payoneer Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Payoneer Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Benchmark cut their price target on Payoneer Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 472.9% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 533,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 440,293 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ: PAYO) operates a digital payments platform that enables businesses, marketplaces and professionals to send and receive cross-border payments. The company’s core offerings include multi-currency receiving accounts, mass payout services and working capital solutions. Through its platform, Payoneer facilitates global transactions by connecting payors and payees across a network of local bank transfers, card payouts and digital wallets, supporting the seamless movement of funds in over 150 currencies.

Founded in 2005, Payoneer has grown from a small fintech venture into a widely adopted payments infrastructure provider that serves clients in more than 200 countries and territories.

