Brokerages Set Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Target Price at $8.50

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AQST shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital set a $6.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 21st.

Shares of Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $3.97 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.20. The stock has a market cap of $484.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.65. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $7.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $5,918,000. Pale Fire Capital SE grew its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 1,676,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after buying an additional 340,767 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,494,000. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 141.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 947,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after acquiring an additional 555,860 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $547,000. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel drug delivery systems. Leveraging its proprietary PharmFilm® technology, Aquestive designs thin-film formulations that facilitate sublingual, buccal and oral delivery of small molecules, offering rapid onset of action and improved patient compliance compared with traditional dosage forms.

The company’s lead product, Libervant® (diazepam) Buccal Film, is approved by the U.S.

