Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share and revenue of $87.1810 million for the quarter. Investors are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 27, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSBD. Zacks Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Lucid Cap Mkts raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $9.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 100,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 46,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc (NYSE: GSBD) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company organized as a business development company (BDC) under the U.S. Investment Company Act of 1940. The company’s primary objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments in U.S. middle-market companies. It principally invests in senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and, to a lesser extent, common equity, focusing on sponsor-backed transactions and special-situation financings.

The fund is advised by affiliates of Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Private Credit Group, leveraging the firm’s global research capabilities and risk management infrastructure.

