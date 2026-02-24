NovoCure (NVCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect NovoCure to post earnings of ($0.40) per share and revenue of $174.3980 million for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, February 26, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

NovoCure Stock Down 3.3%

NASDAQ NVCR opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. NovoCure has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $22.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.73.

Get NovoCure alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVCR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore set a $20.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Monday, January 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of NovoCure from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NovoCure from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.64.

Institutional Trading of NovoCure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth $166,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NovoCure by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,830 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NovoCure is a global oncology company pioneering Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields), a novel anti-mitotic therapy for solid tumors. The company’s non-invasive treatment platforms deliver low-intensity, alternating electric fields designed to disrupt cancer cell division. NovoCure’s approach offers an alternative modality to complement existing therapies in oncology, with a focus on hard-to-treat malignancies.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Haifa, Israel, NovoCure maintains a second operational center in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.