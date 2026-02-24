Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) & DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Financial Survey

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) and DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Cooper Companies has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DENTSPLY SIRONA has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cooper Companies and DENTSPLY SIRONA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cooper Companies 9.16% 10.02% 6.69% DENTSPLY SIRONA -24.34% 17.10% 5.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

24.4% of Cooper Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.7% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Cooper Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of DENTSPLY SIRONA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cooper Companies and DENTSPLY SIRONA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cooper Companies 1 6 8 1 2.56 DENTSPLY SIRONA 3 9 3 0 2.00

Cooper Companies presently has a consensus price target of $90.77, indicating a potential upside of 9.44%. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a consensus price target of $14.46, indicating a potential upside of 15.23%. Given DENTSPLY SIRONA’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DENTSPLY SIRONA is more favorable than Cooper Companies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cooper Companies and DENTSPLY SIRONA”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cooper Companies $4.09 billion 3.97 $374.90 million $1.88 44.12 DENTSPLY SIRONA $3.79 billion 0.66 -$910.00 million ($4.42) -2.84

Cooper Companies has higher revenue and earnings than DENTSPLY SIRONA. DENTSPLY SIRONA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cooper Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cooper Companies beats DENTSPLY SIRONA on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The CooperSurgical segment focuses on family and women's health care, which provides fertility products and services, medical devices, and contraception, as well as cryostorage, such as cord blood and cord tissue storage to health care professionals and patients worldwide. It offers surgical and office products, including endosee endometrial imaging products, fetal pillow cephalic elevation devices for use in cesarean sections, illuminated speculum products, lone star retractor systems, loop electrosurgical excision procedure products, mara water ablation systems, paragard contraceptive IUDs, point-of-care, and uterine positioning products, as well as cryostorage, such as cord blood and cord tissue storage; fertility products and services, such as fertility consumables and equipment, donor gamete services, and genomic services, including genetic testing. The company sells its products to distributors, group purchasing organizations, eye care and health care professionals, including independent practices, corporate retailers, hospitals and clinics, and authorized resellers. The Cooper Companies, Inc. was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform. It also provides endodontic products consisting of motorized endodontic handpieces, files, sealers, irrigation needles, and other tools that support root canal procedures; restorative products, including dental ceramics, crowns, and veneers; and preventative products, such as curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers, as well as dental anesthetics, prophylaxis paste, dental sealants, and impression materials. In addition, the company offers SureSmile and Byte aligner solutions; VPro/HyperByte, a high-frequency vibration technology device; SureSmile Simulator, which creates a 3D visualization of a patient's outcome; and Byte Plus for treatment planning. Further, it provides dental implants, digital dentures, crown and bridge porcelain products, bone regenerative and restorative solutions, treatment planning software, and educational programs; dental prosthetics; urology catheters; and other health-related consumables. The company serves professional dental and consumable medical device markets through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as DENTSPLY International Inc. and changed its name to DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. in February 2016. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina

