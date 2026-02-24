argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Receives $986.78 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of argenex SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $986.7778.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on argenex from $820.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of argenex in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered argenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of argenex from $860.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of argenex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of argenex by 20,977.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 778,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,772,000 after purchasing an additional 774,916 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in argenex by 2,046.6% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 356,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,110,000 after buying an additional 340,245 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in argenex by 390.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 416,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,178,000 after buying an additional 331,489 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in argenex by 80.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 729,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,408,000 after acquiring an additional 324,653 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in argenex by 570.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 294,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,961,000 after acquiring an additional 250,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of argenex stock opened at $826.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $830.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $808.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.37. argenex has a 52-week low of $510.05 and a 52-week high of $934.62.

argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX) is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based therapeutics for severe autoimmune and neuromuscular diseases. The company uses its proprietary SIMPLE Antibody platform to generate differentiated antibodies and engineered Fc regions, and it pursues mechanisms that modulate the neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) to reduce pathogenic IgG levels. Argenx’s research and development activities span target identification, preclinical development and late-stage clinical programs aimed at addressing unmet needs in immunology.

The company’s lead product, efgartigimod (marketed as Vyvgart), is an FcRn antagonist developed to reduce circulating IgG antibodies and treat IgG-mediated disorders.

