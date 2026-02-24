CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Receives C$48.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$48.15.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAE shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their target price on shares of CAE from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$49.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Desjardins upped their target price on CAE from C$46.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on CAE from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th.

CAE Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$39.72 on Friday. CAE has a twelve month low of C$28.98 and a twelve month high of C$47.65. The firm has a market cap of C$12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.04.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CAE had a negative return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 7.75%.

About CAE



CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services. CAE has many different training locations where clients can be trained and educated through a series of programs. Additionally, part of the revenues come from supplying aviation personnel on a lease, along with providing aviation support organizations.

