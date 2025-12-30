ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SIXS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1008 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th. This is a 41.8% increase from ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $51.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.15. The company has a market capitalization of $110.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.83. ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $41.63 and a 1-year high of $52.67.

The ETC 6 Meridian Small Cap Equity ETF (SIXS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is a portfolio of US small-caps with low beta and value characteristics, actively selected from the S&P 600. SIXS was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

