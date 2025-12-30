US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1448 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This is a 10.0% increase from US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of UTRE opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $50.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average of $49.78.
About US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Your “birthright claim” just got activated
- Chilling warning from legendary investor
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.