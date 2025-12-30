US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1448 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This is a 10.0% increase from US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of UTRE opened at $50.01 on Tuesday. US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $50.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average of $49.78.

About US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 3 Year Note ETF (UTRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 3-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-year tenor on the yield curve. UTRE was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by US Benchmark Series.

