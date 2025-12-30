NYLI Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:WRND) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2025

NYLI Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:WRNDGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share on Monday, January 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This is a 17.2% increase from NYLI Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

NYLI Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WRND opened at $37.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average is $35.15. NYLI Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $38.03.

NYLI Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF (WRND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders index. The fund tracks an index that seeks to provide exposure to global large- and mid-cap companies that have high research and development spending, and attractive future growth potential. WRND was launched on Feb 8, 2022 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for NYLI Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:WRND)

Receive News & Ratings for NYLI Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NYLI Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.