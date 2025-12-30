NYLI Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:WRND) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

NYLI Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:WRND – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share on Monday, January 5th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th. This is a 17.2% increase from NYLI Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:WRND opened at $37.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 million, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.95 and its 200 day moving average is $35.15. NYLI Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $38.03.

The IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders ETF (WRND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Global Equity R&D Leaders index. The fund tracks an index that seeks to provide exposure to global large- and mid-cap companies that have high research and development spending, and attractive future growth potential. WRND was launched on Feb 8, 2022 and is managed by IndexIQ.

