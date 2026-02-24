Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 36,993 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,959,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,993 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Kilroy Realty worth $674,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.2% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, December 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Evercore lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

Shares of KRC opened at $31.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.10. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $45.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.88). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $272.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.250-3.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high?quality office and mixed?use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company’s portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit?oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid?20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

