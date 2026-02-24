Resideo Technologies, Inc. $REZI Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,924,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,684,027 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Resideo Technologies worth $644,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REZI. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 130.3% during the third quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 13,286,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516,233 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,501,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,261,000 after purchasing an additional 55,666 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,860,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,108,000 after purchasing an additional 325,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,374,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

REZI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

NYSE REZI opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $45.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.73.

Resideo Technologies, Inc, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a global provider of home comfort, security and energy management solutions. Formed as an independent company in 2018 following its spin-off from Honeywell, Resideo leverages decades of engineering experience to deliver connected products and services to residential and light commercial customers.

The company’s core offerings include smart thermostats, security systems, video doorbells, water leak and freeze detection devices, and indoor air quality monitors.

