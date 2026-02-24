Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,347,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,651 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $708,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 11.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 957,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,206,000 after acquiring an additional 95,270 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,058,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 692,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,561,000 after purchasing an additional 261,489 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 567,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,630,000 after purchasing an additional 105,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,479,000. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF opened at $90.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. e.l.f. Beauty has a 1-year low of $49.40 and a 1-year high of $150.99.

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $489.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.78 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.84%.e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.13.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company’s portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

