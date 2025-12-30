abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI) Announces Annual Dividend of $3.22

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 3.2198 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1,407.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of BCI opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $23.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average is $21.62.

The abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (BCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity Total Return index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad-market commodity index through the active management of the fund`s collateral. The index includes 26 commodity futures with maturities of 1-3 months. BCI was launched on Mar 30, 2017 and is managed by Abrdn.

