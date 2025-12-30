AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0502 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 16th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 8th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFB opened at $10.74 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 26th. The investment management company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: AFB) is a closed-end management investment company that primarily seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of federally tax-exempt income. The fund invests predominantly in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities issued by U.S. state and local governments, authorities and agencies. These instruments include general obligation bonds, revenue bonds and other municipal debt obligations that offer tax-advantaged income potential for investors.

Under the management of AllianceBernstein L.P., the fund’s portfolio is constructed and monitored by a dedicated team of municipal credit analysts and portfolio managers.

