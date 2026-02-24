Wanderport (OTCMKTS:WDRP) vs. LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Head to Head Survey

Wanderport (OTCMKTS:WDRP – Get Free Report) and LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Wanderport has a beta of -2.39, meaning that its share price is 339% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivePerson has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Wanderport and LivePerson”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wanderport $30,000.00 19.16 N/A N/A N/A LivePerson $257.66 million 0.13 -$134.27 million ($27.95) -0.10

Wanderport has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LivePerson.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.8% of LivePerson shares are held by institutional investors. 46.9% of Wanderport shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of LivePerson shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wanderport and LivePerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wanderport -2.56% N/A N/A LivePerson -51.72% N/A -7.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Wanderport and LivePerson, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wanderport 0 0 0 0 0.00 LivePerson 1 1 0 0 1.50

About Wanderport

Wanderport Corporation distributes hemp-based food, beverages, and consumer products. It offers food and beverage products, such as hemp coffees, proteins, and seeds; dietary supplements, and body and skincare products, as well as accessories. The company sells its products online through its wanderbrands.com website. The company was formerly known as Temtex Industries Inc. and changed its name to Wanderport Corporation in January 2007. Wanderport Corporation was founded in 2006 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc. engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging. It also provides professional services; LivePerson's Conversational AI, including conversation builder, manager, and intelligence, and intent manager. In addition, it provides Voice AI, conversational intelligence and insights, and integration services. The company sells its products to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, automotive dealers, educational institution, public sector, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and the Asia-Pacific. LivePerson, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

