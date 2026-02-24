Head-To-Head Comparison: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) versus Debenhams (OTCMKTS:DBHSY)

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Free Report) and Debenhams (OTCMKTS:DBHSY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Debenhams’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 6.90% 11.39% 4.19% Debenhams N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Debenhams has a beta of -0.62, meaning that its share price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft 1 1 0 0 1.50 Debenhams 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Debenhams pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 200.0%. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft pays out 33.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Debenhams pays out -1.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Debenhams is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and Debenhams”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft $168.28 billion 0.31 $12.22 billion $4.67 6.25 Debenhams $3.07 billion 0.00 -$621.24 million ($2.02) 0.00

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Debenhams. Debenhams is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft beats Debenhams on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles and scooters under the BMW Motorrad brand, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in the automobile and motorcycle leasing, credit financing, retail and dealership financing, multi-brand fleet, customer deposit, and insurance activities; and the provision of fleet management services under the Alphabet brand. The company sells its products through independent dealerships. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Debenhams

Debenhams plc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises a range of department stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Denmark, and internationally. It provides women's wear, men's wear, kids wear, and lingerie, as well as beauty, home, furniture, gift and toy, electrical, Christmas, and others products. The company's brands primarily include The Collection, Mantaray, Maine New England, and Red Herring. It is also involved in online retailing business; and the operation of in-store cafes and restaurants. The company owns and operates 240 department stores in approximately 90 countries. Debenhams plc was founded in 1778 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

