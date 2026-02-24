KVH Industries (KVHI) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share and revenue of $29.34 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Shares of KVHI stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.12. The company had a trading volume of 12,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,705. KVH Industries has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $7.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.72.

In other KVH Industries news, major shareholder Bradley Louis Radoff acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $187,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,180,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,646,800. This trade represents a 1.40% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen H. Deckoff bought 60,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $362,410.02. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,498,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,061,547.92. The trade was a 1.75% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have purchased a total of 128,660 shares of company stock valued at $781,671 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in KVH Industries during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KVH Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KVH Industries during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in KVH Industries in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KVHI. Wall Street Zen upgraded KVH Industries to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of KVH Industries in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KVH Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

KVH Industries, Inc develops and manufactures mobile connectivity, inertial navigation, and stabilization systems for maritime, land mobile and defense markets. Its Satellite Communications Group delivers a range of mobile VSAT and broadband systems under the TracPhone and TracNet brands, offering high-speed data, voice and TV programming for commercial and leisure vessels. The company pairs its hardware offerings with the OneCare global network and service platform, providing 24/7 support and coverage across major satellite constellations.

The Inertial Systems Group at KVH produces fiber-optic and hemispherical resonator gyros, inertial measurement units (IMUs) and related inertial navigation products for aerospace, unmanned platforms and precision stabilization applications.

