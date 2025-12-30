Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF (NYSEARCA:THNR) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.41

Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF (NYSEARCA:THNR – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.4132 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 159.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.

Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF Trading Down 0.7%

THNR stock opened at $25.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 million, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.61. Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.72.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF (NYSEARCA:THNR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 19.15% of Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF

The Amplify Weight Loss Drug & Treatment ETF (THNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the VettaFi Weight Loss Drug index. The fund tracks a modified market cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets that manufacture and enable GLP-1 agonist pharmaceutical businesses. THNR was launched on May 21, 2024 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

