Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0871 per share on Monday, January 5th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 30th.

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TACK opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $275.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.55. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $24.45 and a 1-year high of $30.52.

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Company Profile

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

