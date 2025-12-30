Suncoast Select Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMG) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.00

Suncoast Select Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SEMG – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0009 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 30th.
SEMG opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.16 million, a P/E ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.67. Suncoast Select Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79.
