Simplify Asset Management Inc. Sells 83,371 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. $EYE

Simplify Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,371 shares during the quarter. National Vision comprises about 0.1% of Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Simplify Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $5,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in National Vision by 172.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 415,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after buying an additional 263,308 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of National Vision by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 40,599 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of National Vision in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth $9,531,000.

Get National Vision alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EYE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim raised shares of National Vision to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of National Vision from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of National Vision from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.58.

National Vision Price Performance

Shares of EYE opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.48. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $29.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -885.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.37.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $487.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.98 million. National Vision had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. National Vision has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc is an American optical retailer specializing in accessible vision care and eyewear. The company operates under multiple retail banners, offering comprehensive eye health services and a wide range of optical products. Since its founding in the early 1990s, National Vision has focused on providing value-driven solutions, targeting underserved and price?conscious consumer segments.

Through its primary retail brands—including America’s Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Optical America and Vista Optical—National Vision delivers services such as comprehensive eye examinations, prescription eyewear, contact lenses, sunglasses and lens accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.