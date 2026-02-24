CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $24.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.95 million. CeriBell had a negative return on equity of 29.63% and a negative net margin of 63.35%.

Here are the key takeaways from CeriBell’s conference call:

Strong top-line growth and solid cash runway — Q4 revenue was $24.8M (+34% YoY) and full-year 2025 revenue was $89.1M (+36%); management guides 2026 revenue of $111M–$115M and ended 2025 with $159M in cash and marketable securities.

— Q4 revenue was $24.8M (+34% YoY) and full-year 2025 revenue was $89.1M (+36%); management guides 2026 revenue of $111M–$115M and ended 2025 with $159M in cash and marketable securities. Regulatory and access wins materially expand addressable market — FedRAMP High approval (opens VA system), FDA 510(k) clears for neonatal/pediatric seizure detection, FDA clearance for delirium algorithm, and Breakthrough Device designation for inpatient LVO stroke; management now estimates TAM ? $3.5B.

— FedRAMP High approval (opens VA system), FDA 510(k) clears for neonatal/pediatric seizure detection, FDA clearance for delirium algorithm, and Breakthrough Device designation for inpatient LVO stroke; management now estimates TAM ? $3.5B. Commercial traction with room to scale — 647 active hospital accounts (118 net adds in 2025), expansion from ~35 to ~55 territories, and a playbook to drive deeper utilization (currently ~30% penetration) plus a new system-level sales focus expected to accelerate account adds in 2H 2026–2027.

— 647 active hospital accounts (118 net adds in 2025), expansion from ~35 to ~55 territories, and a playbook to drive deeper utilization (currently ~30% penetration) plus a new system-level sales focus expected to accelerate account adds in 2H 2026–2027. Rising operating expenses, litigation and margin pressure — FY operating expenses rose 42% to $136.7M and net loss was $53.4M; management expects elevated OpEx (R&D, IP litigation) and mid-80% gross margins in 2026 due to tariff-related cost shifts.

— FY operating expenses rose 42% to $136.7M and net loss was $53.4M; management expects elevated OpEx (R&D, IP litigation) and mid-80% gross margins in 2026 due to tariff-related cost shifts. New product timing limits near-term revenue impact — Neonatal/pediatric full commercial launch targeted for Q2 2026 with modest 2026 contribution (material revenue expected in 2027+); delirium pilots and NTAP pursuit could drive upside but are expected to scale later in 2026–2027.

CeriBell Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBLL traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $19.90. 268,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.25 and a current ratio of 12.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. CeriBell has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CeriBell from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of CeriBell from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Raymond Woo sold 11,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $235,352.16. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 167,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,543,774.06. The trade was a 6.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Xingjuan Chao sold 79,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $1,680,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 741,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,766,344.96. This represents a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 336,370 shares of company stock worth $6,863,908 in the last quarter. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBLL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CeriBell by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of CeriBell by 3,971.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CeriBell by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CeriBell by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CeriBell by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter.

CeriBell Company Profile

CeriBell Corp (NASDAQ: CBLL) is a healthcare technology company specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of automated newborn hearing screening devices. The company offers a suite of medical diagnostic tools based on otoacoustic emissions (OAE) and auditory brainstem response (ABR) technologies, enabling early detection of auditory impairments in infants. CeriBell’s solutions are used in hospitals, birthing centers and audiology clinics to support universal newborn hearing screening programs aimed at improving language development outcomes through prompt intervention.

The company’s product portfolio includes handheld and desktop screening units, proprietary software for data management, and accessories designed to streamline testing workflows.

