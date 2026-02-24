Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU) Director Buys $40,162.85 in Stock

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) Director Milton Ault III purchased 8,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $40,162.85. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 476,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,312,300.55. This trade represents a 1.77% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Universal Security Instruments Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of UUU stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.60. 45,103 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,781. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $8.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of -0.21.

Institutional Trading of Universal Security Instruments

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments in the third quarter worth about $198,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in Universal Security Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in Universal Security Instruments by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 77,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

Universal Security Instruments, Inc (NYSE: UUU) is a manufacturer and marketer of home safety and security products based in Holbrook, New York. The company specializes in the design, development and distribution of devices intended to protect lives and property, servicing both residential and commercial end users.

Its product portfolio includes photoelectric and ionization smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, combination smoke/CO units, fire extinguishers and fire escape ladders. Additional offerings extend to weather radios and environmental sensors, all engineered to meet or exceed applicable UL, ANSI and NFPA safety standards.

Universal Security Instruments distributes its products primarily across the United States and Canada through a network of mass merchants, independent electrical distributors, home improvement centers and e-commerce platforms.

