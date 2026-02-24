Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Snowflake (SNOW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW):
- 2/23/2026 – Snowflake had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/23/2026 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $280.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2026 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $312.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2026 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $300.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2026 – Snowflake was given a new $270.00 price target by Morgan Stanley.
- 2/19/2026 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $285.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2026 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $295.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2026 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $300.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/18/2026 – Snowflake had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Guggenheim.
- 2/17/2026 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $285.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2026 – Snowflake was given a new $245.00 price target by Royal Bank Of Canada.
- 2/11/2026 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $286.00 to $246.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2026 – Snowflake was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.
- 2/2/2026 – Snowflake had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James Financial, Inc..
- 1/30/2026 – Snowflake had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by DA Davidson. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/27/2026 – Snowflake had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley. They now have a $299.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/21/2026 – Snowflake had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.
- 1/12/2026 – Snowflake had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays PLC. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, down from $290.00.
- 1/12/2026 – Snowflake was given a new $286.00 price target by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 1/12/2026 – Snowflake was downgraded by Barclays PLC from “overweight” to “equal weight”. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, down from $290.00.
- 1/12/2026 – Snowflake is now covered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – Snowflake was upgraded by Argus from “hold” to “buy”. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake
In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $66,583.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,718 shares in the company, valued at $3,918,687.96. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total value of $1,970,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 461,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,927,668.59. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 713,681 shares of company stock worth $148,264,518 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.
