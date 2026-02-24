Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Snowflake (SNOW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW):

2/23/2026 – Snowflake had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $280.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by BTIG Research from $312.00 to $235.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by TD Cowen from $300.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Snowflake was given a new $270.00 price target by Morgan Stanley.

2/19/2026 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $285.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $295.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $300.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Snowflake had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Guggenheim.

2/17/2026 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $285.00 to $220.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Snowflake was given a new $245.00 price target by Royal Bank Of Canada.

2/11/2026 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $286.00 to $246.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Snowflake was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.

2/2/2026 – Snowflake had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James Financial, Inc..

1/30/2026 – Snowflake had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by DA Davidson. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2026 – Snowflake had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley. They now have a $299.00 price target on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Snowflake had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

1/12/2026 – Snowflake had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Barclays PLC. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, down from $290.00.

1/12/2026 – Snowflake was given a new $286.00 price target by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/12/2026 – Snowflake was downgraded by Barclays PLC from “overweight” to “equal weight”. They now have a $250.00 price target on the stock, down from $290.00.

1/12/2026 – Snowflake is now covered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Snowflake was upgraded by Argus from “hold” to “buy”. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $66,583.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 23,718 shares in the company, valued at $3,918,687.96. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total value of $1,970,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 461,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,927,668.59. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 713,681 shares of company stock worth $148,264,518 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

