Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion (NYSE:VLRS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.21), FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.68 million. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Price Performance

VLRS traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,318,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,526. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion has a 1 year low of $3.49 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VLRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $9.50 to $11.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up from $9.50) on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLRS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,720,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after purchasing an additional 565,250 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 990,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 553,251 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 527,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 264,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,129,000. 53.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañia de Aviacion, SAB de CV (NYSE: VLRS) is a Mexico-based airline holding company whose primary business is the operation of low-cost scheduled air transportation services. Through its principal operating subsidiary, Volaris, the company provides passenger and cargo flights on domestic and international routes. Its business model emphasizes unbundled ancillary services and point-to-point operations designed to offer competitive fares across its network.

Volaris serves more than 120 routes linking major metropolitan areas and secondary cities in Mexico, the United States and Central America.

