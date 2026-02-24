Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.40 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 42.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sun Communities updated its FY 2026 guidance to 6.830-7.030 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.240-1.320 EPS.

SUI stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $131.46. 915,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.90. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $137.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 52.13%.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Gary A. Shiffman sold 156,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $19,378,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 37.3% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sun Communities from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.46.

Sun Communities, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of manufactured housing communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts and marinas. The company’s portfolio spans more than 500 manufactured housing communities and over 160 RV resorts, offering affordable, long-term housing as well as short-stay recreational lodging. Through professional on-site management and amenity-rich community designs, Sun Communities serves a diverse customer base that includes retirees, workforce families and vacationers.

Founded in 1975 and headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Sun Communities has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest operators in its sector.

