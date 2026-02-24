Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Price Down 1.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price target on the stock from $212.00 to $175.00. Daiwa Securities Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Palo Alto Networks traded as low as $139.57 and last traded at $141.67. Approximately 23,510,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,770,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.14.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PANW. Mizuho set a $200.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Stephens upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.62.
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts collectively still favor the stock — PANW received an average rating of “Moderate Buy,” supporting buy-side interest despite recent weakness. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
- Positive Sentiment: At least one analyst raised FY2026 EPS estimates for PANW, signaling some confidence in longer-term revenue and profit trajectory after recent results. FY2026 EPS Estimate for Palo Alto Networks Raised by Analyst
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry comparison: analysis contrasts CrowdStrike’s acquisition-driven growth with Palo Alto’s platform approach — both benefit from AI demand but strategy differences could sway investors depending on M&A appetite and margin tradeoffs. Cybersecurity Showdown: CrowdStrike’s Acquisition Spree vs Palo Alto’s Platform Play
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces and TV commentary (e.g., Jim Cramer) kept PANW in the spotlight; media attention can amplify moves but contains mixed takes rather than new company-specific catalysts. Jim Cramer Discusses Palo Alto Networks’ (PANW) Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Investor guides and “buy the dip” pieces note solid recent revenue growth but flag that acquisitions will weigh on near-term EPS — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Is It Time to Buy Palo Alto Networks Stock on the Dip?
- Neutral Sentiment: PANW is a trending stock on retail/analyst platforms; attention can increase volatility but is not a directional fundamental driver by itself. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (PANW) Is a Trending Stock
- Negative Sentiment: Analysis argues Q3 EPS was effectively pressured by share dilution, suggesting the reported beat may overstate per-share profitability and contributing to investor concern about dilution from acquisitions. Palo Alto Networks: Organic Growth Begins To Normalize, Q3 EPS Miss Driven By Share Dilution
- Negative Sentiment: Daiwa cut its price target from $212 to $175 while keeping an outperform rating — a notable PT reduction that can weigh on sentiment even though upside remains per the analyst. Daiwa Securities Adjusts PT on Palo Alto Networks to $175
- Negative Sentiment: Sector-level fear: CNBC reports cybersecurity names fell after Anthropic released an AI tool that can scan code for vulnerabilities — investors worry such tools could displace parts of vendors’ software value proposition. Cybersecurity stocks drop for a second day as new Anthropic tool fuels AI disruption fears
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 6,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 143 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.61. The stock has a market cap of $115.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.75.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The network technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 12.96%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.700 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ: PANW) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.
The company’s product portfolio includes next?generation firewalls as a core on?premises capability, alongside cloud?delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.
