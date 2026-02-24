Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Tigo Energy (NASDAQ:TYGO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 million. Tigo Energy had a negative net margin of 44.50% and a negative return on equity of 623.75%.

Tigo Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TYGO traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,853. Tigo Energy has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $249.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $2.14.

Institutional Trading of Tigo Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Tigo Energy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new stake in Tigo Energy in the third quarter worth $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tigo Energy in the third quarter valued at $34,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tigo Energy by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tigo Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Tigo Energy Company Profile

Tigo Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: TYGO) is a U.S.-based provider of module-level power electronics (MLPE) solutions designed to optimize the performance and safety of solar photovoltaic systems. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Campbell, California, Tigo Energy develops hardware and software tools that enhance energy yield, improve system reliability, and streamline compliance with electrical codes. The company’s technology platform is used by solar installers, project developers, and module manufacturers to deliver higher returns on investment and bolster the safety profile of PV arrays.

At the core of Tigo’s offerings is its TS4 platform, a modular MLPE solution that enables real-time monitoring, rapid shutdown functionality, and maximum power point tracking at the panel level.

