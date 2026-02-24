Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 909,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,979 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.2% of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $286,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $10,295,209,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28,813.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,785,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,866,309,000 after buying an additional 16,727,530 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,826,000 after buying an additional 1,870,386 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth $458,104,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,566,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,072,000 after purchasing an additional 924,915 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 111,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,174,893.69. The trade was a 31.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 8,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.79, for a total transaction of $2,680,923.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 71,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,216,535.33. The trade was a 10.77% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 71,596 shares of company stock valued at $22,067,932 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Management reiterated that markets revenue can grow in the mid?teens and framed AI as a strategic growth area — a stronger revenue outlook and a clear AI strategy can support valuation if execution follows through. Read More.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Zacks Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $331.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.73.

NYSE:JPM opened at $297.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $802.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $337.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $45.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 6th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 29.99%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm’s principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

