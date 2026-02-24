Vanguard Group Inc. Has $719.83 Million Stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,640,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142,279 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of ACI Worldwide worth $719,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 51.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 68.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 5.9%

ACI Worldwide stock opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.30. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $58.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded ACI Worldwide from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) is a global software company that provides electronic payment and banking solutions to financial institutions, merchants and billers. The company’s platforms enable real-time processing of credit, debit, ACH, bill payments, faster payments and money transfers, as well as integrated fraud prevention services. Headquartered in Naples, Florida, ACI serves clients across banking, payments and commerce sectors worldwide.

ACI’s modular suite of applications can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments to meet diverse operational needs.

