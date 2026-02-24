Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Stake in Itron, Inc. $ITRI

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,875,153 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132,329 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Itron worth $731,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,588,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $197,153,000 after buying an additional 890,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Itron by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,107,000 after acquiring an additional 21,925 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Itron by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 943,564 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,201,000 after acquiring an additional 165,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Itron by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 757,719 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $99,739,000 after purchasing an additional 19,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,727,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Itron from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Johnson Rice upgraded Itron from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Stephens upgraded Itron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Itron news, SVP Christopher E. Ware sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $446,536.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,969.24. The trade was a 12.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 5,419 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.54, for a total value of $539,407.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 33,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,755.60. This represents a 14.05% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 47,128 shares of company stock worth $4,695,811 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $95.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.72 and a 200 day moving average of $109.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Itron, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $571.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.31 million. Itron had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 20.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Itron has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Itron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Itron reported a Q4 earnings beat and gave Q1/FY2026 EPS guidance that supports continued profitability; strong EPS and guidance are a clear fundamental positive for the stock. 5 Insightful Analyst Questions From Itron’s Q4 Earnings Call

Itron reported a Q4 earnings beat and gave Q1/FY2026 EPS guidance that supports continued profitability; strong EPS and guidance are a clear fundamental positive for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Itron priced an upsized $700M 0.00% convertible senior notes offering due 2032; management says proceeds will fund $100M of concurrent repurchases, repay existing convertibles and general corporate needs, and capped-call hedges were arranged to limit dilution — these steps improve liquidity and reduce coupon burden but create conversion-related complexity. Itron Prices Upsized $700.0 Million 0.00% Convertible Senior Notes Offering

Itron priced an upsized $700M 0.00% convertible senior notes offering due 2032; management says proceeds will fund $100M of concurrent repurchases, repay existing convertibles and general corporate needs, and capped-call hedges were arranged to limit dilution — these steps improve liquidity and reduce coupon burden but create conversion-related complexity. Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling across senior leadership (multiple SVPs, the CFO and CAO) — filings show significant, concentrated sales around Feb. 19–20. Large, coordinated insider exits can signal cashing in and put near-term supply pressure on the stock. Wave of Insider Moves as Itron’s Top Brass Cash In on Company Stock

About Itron

Itron, Inc (NASDAQ: ITRI) is a global technology company that develops innovative solutions to measure, manage and analyze the use of energy and water. Its comprehensive portfolio includes smart meters, data collection devices, communication networks and advanced software applications designed to optimize utility operations and foster sustainable resource management. The company’s offerings enable utilities and cities to accurately monitor consumption patterns, streamline billing processes and improve grid reliability.

Itron’s product lineup spans a range of hardware and software solutions, from residential and commercial smart meters to meter data management systems (MDMS), networked communication platforms and analytics tools.

