Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Novanta had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 5.50%.The company had revenue of $258.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.72 million. Novanta updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.500-3.650 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.750-0.800 EPS.

Novanta Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $142.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.15 and a 200 day moving average of $119.89. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 96.86 and a beta of 1.62. Novanta has a 12-month low of $98.27 and a 12-month high of $153.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NOVT shares. Zacks Research upgraded Novanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Novanta from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Key Novanta News

Here are the key news stories impacting Novanta this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 57,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,509.68. The trade was a 11.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.14, for a total transaction of $199,419.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 91,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,757,504.76. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,923 shares of company stock worth $3,182,264. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novanta

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in shares of Novanta in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Novanta by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Novanta in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc (NASDAQ: NOVT) is a global technology company that designs and manufactures precision components, subsystems and software used in advanced photonics and motion control applications. The company serves customers in the medical device and advanced industrial markets, supplying critical technologies for diagnostics and therapeutic systems, semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, and scientific instrumentation. Novanta’s product portfolio includes laser control modules, optics, beam delivery systems, high-precision motors, actuators, stages, and fluidics solutions designed to meet stringent accuracy and reliability requirements.

Novanta’s Photonics segment delivers laser and energy delivery components that enable minimally invasive surgical procedures and diagnostic imaging.

